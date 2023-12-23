HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson man will spend the next seven years behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a serious crash last July.

Commonwealth Attorney Herbert McKee Jr. stated George Robertson, 20, drove under the influence of marijuana, causing serious injuries to two people in a crash and endangering the lives of others.

Eyewitness News previously reported Robertson was 18 at the time when according to a release, he rear-ended a vehicle in front of him on Highway 60 at the intersection of Rucker Road. The vehicle was pushed into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision with a third vehicle.

“We pray for healing for the survivors, and we want to remind drivers to not get behind the wheel while under the influence,” McKee said.