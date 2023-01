HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire crews are currently on scene battling a car fire outside the southbound Twin Bridges in Henderson.

Dispatch says officials were dispatched to the fire at 7:06 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a car fully-engulfed in flames.

We’re told no injuries have been reported. Traffic is backed up across the bridge as both southbound lanes are shut down.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.