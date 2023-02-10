HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Morgantown man is behind bars over an hour away from home after law enforcement officials say he took them on a pursuit in Henderson.

The Henderson Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police tried pulling over a white 2021 Chrysler 300 at the intersection of N Green Street and Richardson Avenue. Officers say the driver of the car, Clinton Caldwell, refused to stop and took officers on a brief chase.

According to a press release, officers later found his car abandoned around a mile away on 8th Street. Police say they were able to chase Caldwell down at the intersection of N Main Street and 8th Street. Officers ended up finding methamphetamine in Caldwell’s possession, as reported by police.

“The Henderson Joint Task Force and the Kentucky State Police will continue working to make our community safer by holding accountable those responsible for bringing dangerous drugs into our community,” says Henderson law enforcement officials.

On social media, officers thank the Evansville Joint Task Force and the Evansville K9 unit for helping them with this investigation.

Clinton Caldwell, 34, of Morgantown, was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center and faces charges of: