HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — As pickleball soars in popularity, so does its local interest. The Henderson City Commission meeting was a full house as many requested the city to expand their pickleball courts.

Two people with the Henderson pickleball group talked to the commission Tuesday night about the growing popularity of the sport.

The commission voted to allocate up to $30,000 to create more courts at Community Park and to consider other locations to expand in the future.

“We started out three years ago with ten players and we probably have well over a hundred just in this area that play three or four times a week,” says Eddie Minton, member of Henderson Pickleball. “Really, the city of Henderson has bent over backwards. You know, everything, it’s tough because of money crunch on everything, but they have worked.”

There are currently three courts at Community Park with plans of three more to also be built. Across the river in Boonville, a ribbon cutting was held over the weekend for their brand new pickleball court.