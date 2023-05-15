HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Moms were showered with appreciation for Mother’s Day.

Some people might not know this, but according to the Kentucky Historical Society, mother’s day was started by a woman in Henderson. Historical marker number 191 in Henderson County remembers Mary Towles Sasseen Wilson, a school teacher who is recognized as the first person to celebrate Mother’s Day in 1887.

On May 8 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation declaring the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. We talked with mothers in Henderson about their plans for the day.

Two people, Keaton and Holly, spoke with us.

Keaton said, “We went to Asian Fusion and ate sushi.”

Holly said, “Basically just go out to eat together spend the day together making memories.”

Thank you to all of our Tri-State mothers!