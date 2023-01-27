HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson officials are continuing the fight against the city’s growing drug overdose crisis.

River Valley Behavioral Health partnered with the Henderson Police Department to hand out free Narcan to the community Friday.

Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, something law enforcement officials have seen far too much of this year. Police are pointing to fentanyl as the root of the problem.

“Fentanyl has changed so much over the years, it’s in pill forms, it’s in powder form, granular form now, and it’s kind of hard to distinguish what is fentanyl and what’s not. So there’s some accidental overdoses,” says Briscoe Edwards, Administrative Officers for the Henderson Police Department.

Using Narcan does not eliminate the need for medical attention, but it can save a life.