HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police have revealed more information on a shooting that woke up a neighborhood late one Sunday night in Henderson.

Officers are now saying a juvenile was wounded in that shooting. Fortunately, the injury was non-life threatening.

On February 5, police surrounded the Dodge’s gas station on S Green Street after people nearby heard numerous gunshots in the area.

Although a juvenile was shot, officers say no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. We’re told the investigation is ongoing.