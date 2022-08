HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An interim jailer has been named to fill in for Jailer Amy Brady, until a new jailer is elected.

The Henderson County Fiscal Court chose training officer Eddie Vaught to fill in for retiring jailer Amy Brady until someone else is elected. Officials say they plan to swear Vaught in by the end of August, where he will serve for at least two months until the elected jailer takes over in January.

Officials say Jailer Brady is aware of Vaught’s appointment.