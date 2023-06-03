HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Water Utility is replacing residential water meters in several neighborhoods within the city as part of an ongoing water replacement project.

According to officials, Henderson Water Utility has contracted with Vanguard Utility Services out of Owensboro to perform the replacements. The meters will be replaced during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.

Officials say a meter replacement takes approximately 15 to 30 minutes. The customer may notice a temporary disruption in service during that time but do not have to be present during the replacement. Vanguard will knock on the homeowner’s door when they arrive on-site to let them know they’re on the property.

Officials also say once the replacement is complete, Vanguard will hang a door tag to inform the customer of the new installation.

If there are any questions or concerns about the work being performed, call Henderson Water Utility at 270-826-2824. For more information or to see a map of the areas having meters replaced, visit Henderson Water Utility’s website at www.hkywater.com.