HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting.

We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Henderson Police say no one has been arrested in connection to the crime and the investigation is ongoing.

