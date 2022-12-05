HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A spokesperson for the Kentucky Fire Marshals tells us no cause for the True Vine Inn fire has been determined.

On November 14, a fire was reported at the True Vine Inn. Officials say multiple roof systems, which are newer roofs built on top of older roofs, made it difficult to fully extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished by the end of the day.

The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) reported that the first arriving unit said the second floor was fully involved with fire, as of 9:16 a.m. on Novmber 14. HFD says the report they received claimed that fire was coming out of a room.

Traffic was backed up all the way to the Green River Road exit on I-69.