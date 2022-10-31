HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This Halloween, a Henderson Police Officer made memories and plenty of smiles for kids and families alike.

The police department said they received two messages from people in their community that wanted to thank Officer Gipson for making their day.

One message was from a parent who said Officer Gipson had taken a photo with their son, who was dressed as a soldier.

The second person asked Officer Gipson to take a photo of their costumed group. First, he decided to take several goofy selfies, telling them the phone was acting slow.

“These pictures demonstrate Officer Gipson’s personality perfectly,” says HPD on social media. “He has a sincere interest in the youth in our community, and on the other end of the spectrum, has no shame in doing what it takes to make people laugh.”

A slideshow gallery of all the photos taken can be viewed below.