HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Fire officials provided an update on a weekend crash involving an overturned semi on I-69 southbound near the Audubon Parkway exit in Henderson.

Officials confirmed there was one occupant in the semi with serious injuries of abdomen impalement, partially severed left arm with arterial bleeding, cut and crushed right and internal bleeding.

Officials determined the semi was side resting on top of the guardrail with three guardrail uprights penetrating through the side of the cab.

After coming up with an extrication plan and having an IV started, a Sawzall and Genesis extrication equipment was used.

Officials stated it was a tough extrication that took longer than wanted, but first responders kept the driver conscious, alert and orientated. They also announced the driver is out of ICU and in stable condition.

Officials thanked the Henderson Fire Department and everyone involved.