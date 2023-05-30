HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Ohio escapee James Lee made his first appearance in Henderson District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Lee is charged with two felony counts of fleeing and evading and one count of receiving stolen property. He was already convicted in 2021 for charges of burglary, safecracking and breaking and entering and sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.

Lee is one of two inmates that escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio last week. The other was Bradley Gillespie, now pronounced deceased by the Henderson Police Department in a press conference Sunday afternoon. Officers state they located a red Mercury Capris with Ohio license plates driving south on 41. It was later revealed Lee was the one driving. When it was reported stolen, officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the two fled and a pursuit ensued. Lee turned onto Camero Court, went through a security fence and the two ran on foot.

While Lee was caught and taken to a hospital for treatment, Gillespie avoided capture and a search was initiated. After five days, Gillespie’s body was pulled from the Ohio River near Hays Boat Ramp on Sunday afternoon.

Lee waived his extradition rights, so he will be sent back to Ohio at a later date.

Lee’s next court date is scheduled for June 27 at 9 a.m.