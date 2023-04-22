HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Friends and family said their goodbyes this weekend to a Henderson woman who lost her life in a mass shooting.

Juliana Farmer was killed last week at a bank in downtown Louisville. Her funeral was held this morning in Henderson at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Farmer had recently moved to Louisville and began working at Old National Bank as a loan analyst. Her obituary says she had been there for two weeks and one day when the shooting happened. It

She was one of five people killed on April 10 when another employee at Old National Bank walked into the building and started shooting. Eight others were hurt — including a police officer.