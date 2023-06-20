HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Schools (HCS) says there have been some adjustments to the online registration program.

HCS says students will be automatically assigned to schools based on their home address, and online registration no longer has a drop-down box that requires parents to choose the child’s school name.

Officials say all HCS families will be asked to turn in proof of residence to their school. HCS says any student that has been approved for a Change in School Assignment or Nonresident Admittance will be enrolled in their approved school after the parent has completed Online Registration.

Officials say all HCS families, new and current students, must provide two of the three:

A driver’s license Utility bill for electric, water, gas or sewer within the last two months Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or other government benefits with name and address within last 2 months

To find more information on this process, please go here. For help with completing Online Registration, please email OLR@HENDERSON.KYSCHOOLS.US or call 270-831-8784.