HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Overnight lane closures are expected starting this week on US 41 at KY 351.

Officials say short-term overnight stoppages are expected on KY 351 at the same location. Crews are beginning phased demolition work on the overpass as a new overpass is constructed as part of Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

According to officials, the following places are affected:

US 41 The nightly closure is expected to begin Wednesday, June 7. One lane of US 41 northbound will be closed near KY 351. Closures are expected to start around 7 p.m. and end by 6 a.m. each day. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the week. Work will next shift to the southbound side of the overpass.

KY 351 Short-term temporary closures are expected overnight on KY 351, as needed, to accommodate the demolition work happening overhead on the US 41 overpass. The closures are expected to last about 15 minutes, and flaggers will be in place. Expect the short-term stoppages between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Van Wyk closure expected next week Demolition work is expected next week at US 41 and Van Wyk Road. Van Wyk is expected to be closed between Kimsey Lane and the US 41 overpass. It will close on or around Monday, June 12, and the full closure is expected to last up to a week.



Officials say with the demolition, there will be associated noise during the work. Officials ask for patience from people in the immediate area. A news release says the work is happening at night to minimize impacts to motorists and to get the work done as quickly and as safely as possible. Officials note actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur.