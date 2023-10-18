HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Partnership of Women (POW!) is honored to announce the 2023 Grant Finalists.

Officials say finalists will be awarded at the Annual Dinner being held on November 2 at 6 p.m. at Farmer and Frenchman Winery. POW! says the three finalists are Healing Reins, CASA and Henderson County Family YMCA. The organization says these three were chosen after POW! members made on-site visits and thoroughly reviewed all grant applications submitted during the open grant cycle.

A media release says each year POW! is privileged to provide funding to local non-profits that provide “worthy services” to the community of Henderson. The three finalists will give a short no frills presentation on why they should receive the largest impact grant. One $15,000 award will be given and the runners up will receive $3,000 each based on votes of the members and tabulated by local accounting firm, Kemper CPA Group.

Officials say this marks the eleventh year for POW! raising over $30,000 each year through individual and group memberships and supporting operational sponsorships. The organization has put over $220,000 to immediate work in the community in ten years. The other portion is placed in an endowment to grow the organization in perpetuity, increasing future giving.