HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson business is teaming up with a charity to make holidays more colorful and to raise money for a good cause.

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity got together with Independence Bank to put up American Flags around town. The groups are doing this in front of the Labor Day holiday.

For a donation, Habitat will put a flag on houses, apartments or even grave sights.

“It is a fundraiser for habitat and we really think it’s a great program. It’s a flag subscription service, you can pay $60 a year and habitat, bank members, or volunteers are going to come out and put a flag in your yard for all of the major holidays,” says Kelsey Hargis of Independence Bank.

Anyone interested in participating in the program should call Habitat of Henderson.