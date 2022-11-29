HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For some Henderson workers, their paychecks might see a bump at the start of the new year.

At the most recent commission meeting, an ordinance was proposed that would increase pay for hazardous duty employees by $5,000 yearly, as well as non-hazardous city employees by three percent.

Henderson Mayor-elect Brad Staton says that if it passes, it will have a tremendous impact on making hazardous duty positions more competitive with nearby areas.

“For example, just a few short years ago, an entry-level police officer, with state incentives included, was making just over $40,000 per year during his or her first year of employment,” Staton explains on social media. “As of January 1, 2023, an entry-level police officer will now make north of $51,000 his or her first year (including state incentives), with lots of room for growth and advancement.”

City officials say this increase, which was voted unanimously in its first reading, was created to enhance employee recruitment and retention. It will now go to a second reading which will be held on December 13.