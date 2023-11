HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim that was killed in an accident in Henderson on November 18.

The coroner identified the victim as Jessica Stevens, 30. The coroner’s office also said Stevens’ cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma caused by a motor vehicle accident.

As previously reported, the incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. at the 2100 block of South Green Street.