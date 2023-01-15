HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — First-responders were dispatched to a person struck by vehicle on the Henderson strip Sunday evening, dispatch confirms.

The Henderson Fire Department posted on social media warning about the incident at 6:35 p.m., mentioning drivers should avoid the area.

According to fire officials, the person was hit on Highway 41 North near the Sugar Creek Inn. Dispatch says a tractor-trailer was blocking traffic since the person was still lying on the road.

Our Eyewitness News crew went to the area and noticed police, firefighters and EMS officials were on scene. No word on the victim’s condition at this time. The scene is clear and the road has opened back up to traffic.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.