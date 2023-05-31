Authorities say they believe they have found the body of Bradley Gillespie, who escaped from an Ohio prison last week, in the Ohio River. (WEHT)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department has revealed the cause of death for Bradley Gillespie, the escaped Ohio inmate that was found dead by boaters on the Ohio River over the weekend.

Officers tell us it was determined that Gillespie died by drowning. An autopsy was performed by Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer on Tuesday, several days after Gillespie’s body was discovered.

Bradley Gillespie (Courtesy: Henderson PD)

Officers say Gillespie and James Lee escaped from a prison in Lima, Ohio, and kickstarted a nationwide manhunt that lasted several days. Police in Henderson recognized the pair driving a stolen car and initiated a pursuit.

The chase ended when the inmates crashed and Lee was apprehended. Gillespie, a convicted double murderer, was able to flee from police and avoid arrest.

Lee made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon and waived his extradition rights, meaning he will be taken back to Ohio at a later date.