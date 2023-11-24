HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Partnership of Women (POW!) selected its top grant top recipient at an annual dinner that took place on November 2.

Officials say CASA, a non-profit that provides Court Appointed Special Advocates who are trained and specialized volunteers who support abused and neglected children in court and school, was awarded the top award of $15,000 for the completion of POW!’s 11th Annual grant cycle. The project will provide a safe-haven backpack with items to ensure the children they are serving have items to utilize as they face transitions to new environments throughout their journey with CASA.

POW! says the two runners-up, YMCA – Henderson County and Healing Reins, each received $3,000 in grant funding for their projects.

A news release says the three finalists were chosen after POW! members made on-site visits and thoroughly reviewed all grant applications submitted during POW!’s open grant cycle.

The POW! membership also selected the 2023 advisory board and officers at the Annual Dinner that took place at Farmer & Frenchman Winery. They are Elizabeth Goeltz, Chair; Shannon Onstott, Co-Chair; Kelly Schneider, Treasurer; Cheyenne Leavelle, Secretary.

POW! says a new grant cycle will be announced in early summer 2024.