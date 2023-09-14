HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear joined officials with Pratt Industries in Henderson to officially open the company’s new $500M paper mill and box factory, which will create jobs across two facilities.

A news release says in December 2021, Pratt broke ground on the first of two facilities that will total 1.15 million square feet of space along Kentucky Highway 425 in Henderson County. Earlier that year, the company announced a $400M investment, which has since grown to $500M to support the construction of a 500,000-square-foot box factory. It will produce corrugated sheet and boxes, including pizza boxes and packaging for major distributors and big box stores, with paper sourced from the new paper mill, which produces 100% recycled paper.

Officials say the new location expands Pratt’s footprint Kentucky, which currently includes a Pratt Display manufacturing plant established in Hebron in 2011, which employs over 200 people.

Henderson Judge/Executive Brad Schneider says, “Congratulations to the entire Pratt team for reaching this amazing milestone. Watching the construction process over these many months has been so interesting. Our community has been impressed with the size and scope of the facilities. But now the next step, getting the mill and corrugator up and running, is even more exciting. Henderson County will continue to help our partners at Pratt with anything they need to solidify and grow their business here. Let’s make some boxes!”