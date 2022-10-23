HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to an accident early Sunday evening after an expecting mother crashed into a car wash.

Dispatch says the call came in at 5:13 p.m. for a crash at the Southside Super Wash on South Green Street.

HFD says a pregnant woman was sitting in a car when it started rolling and struck the car wash building. Thankfully, dispatch confirms the woman was not hurt.

We’re told the vehicle and the building had minor damage from the accident. Agencies have since left the scene.