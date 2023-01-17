HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — As part of a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon, Redbanks Nursing Home unveiled a new facility they’ll be using as a hospice center.

Organizers say the new unit comes through a partnership with St. Anthony’s Hospice. An open house was held shortly after to show off the new facility and its sixteen rooms.

“I know that one of the rooms has been dedicated to a nurse that was here that had passed,” says Lindsay Locasto, President of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s just, to me, it’s just a reminder of how kind and compassionate that the team here at Redbanks has been for our community.”

This is the first ribbon cutting of the year for the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce. Redbanks says hospice patients were moved into the new center after the ribbon cutting.