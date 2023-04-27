HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — You can head on down the “Road to the Rodeo” in Henderson this weekend. The new monthly western horse show kicks off its first season on Saturday.

Crowds can gather at the Henderson County Fairgrounds to enjoy barrel racing, goat tying and calf roping. We’re told there will also be games, food and vendors.

“We wanted to bring something here, not only just the riders, but for families to just come and enjoy,” says event coordinator Madison Heistand. “Because honestly I mean there’s not a whole whole lot in Henderson for people my age and younger to do. And we wanted something you can come out and enjoy, not just once a year but once every month. “

The Road to the Rodeo event will start at 3 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month from April to October.