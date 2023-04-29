HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A flooded arena is postponing the Road to the Rodeo. The new western event at the Henderson County Fairgrounds has been delayed because of rain.

Organizers say they have spent two days pumping 15 to 20 thousand gallons of water from the arena, but it is still too wet for performances.

“We’ve had phone calls all day. The phones have not stopped ringing, and Facebook, everything,” says Madison Heistand, president of the event. “We have people say they saw us last night, yesterday whenever we were over here draining the arena. We have people showing up nonstop asking if they could help.”

The event has not yet been rescheduled. This is the first season of the rodeo with planned shows the last Saturday of the month through October.