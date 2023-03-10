HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — First-responders were on scene of a rollover crash in Henderson. Dispatch tells us crews were called to the area of Richardson Avenue and North Green Street near the cloverleaf shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

The Henderson Fire Department shared a little more information about the accident through social media, mentioning that the vehicle that flipped had “heavy damage” and that it was called in as an accident with injuries.

According to dispatch, two wreckers were called to the crash and both lanes of the road were closed while crews work the scene.