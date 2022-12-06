A car sits on its roof after a mid-morning crash in Henderson (Courtesy: Henderson PD)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many drivers heading to work found themselves in a traffic jam Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the Henderson Police Department reported a crash on Highway 41 near the Zion exit had closed both southbound lanes.

The crash, which involved a car flipping over onto its roof, was photographed afterwards by officers on scene. Police say no major injuries were reported in the accident.

First responders estimated the road would open back up around an hour later, which ended up being the case. At 8:31 a.m., both lanes were re-opened so traffic could continue.