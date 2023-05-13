HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles visited Henderson on Friday ahead of Election Day.

Quarles brought his “Big Red Truck Tour” to Hometown Roots in the heart of downtown. Quarles is one of twelve candidates in this year’s Republican primary and is currently the Commonwealth’s Agriculture Commissioner.

He tells us his biggest focus while in office will be rural issues.

“If people want to find out more about our bold ideas plan, check out ryanquarles.com, about our tax plan, our plan to fix our broken adoption and foster care care system,” he says. “As well as ways to make Kentucky safe again by supporting local law enforcement.”

Early voting began this week with Kentucky Election Day on the horizon. The final day to vote early is Saturday. Click here for all the local early voting locations.