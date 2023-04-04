HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A road in Henderson is now back open after being closed April 4.

According to Henderson Municipal Power and Light, a contractor with the Henderson Water Utility was working on installing a water main in the area of Sand Lane between Sandefur Drive and Green Street when they caused a power pole to snap. No one was hurt and Sand Lane was closed for a few hours while repairs were made.

An independent contractor is installing a water main in the area. That project should last about another six weeks.