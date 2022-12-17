HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick made an appearance in Henderson earlier this weekend, but at a place you might not expect.

The Henderson Brewing Company was graced by Santa’s presence during their holiday party Saturday evening. The event, which promised fun for all ages, kicked off at 5 o’clock with food from Tacoholics.

Santa swung by around 6, an hour before the party got into a big Christmas carol sing-a-long. December isn’t the only time they celebrate, as co-owner Doug Laramie explains.

“We definitely try to at least do the seasonal events as many excuses we can get people to here to enjoy with us we do as many as we can,” he explains. “We would love to have everybody come out and enjoy with us who hasn’t experienced us yet — but it is definitely a jewel of Henderson.”

With his busy schedule, Santa wasn’t able to stay long. But he was there long to spread Christmas cheer and get everybody into the holiday spirit.

