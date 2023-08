HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Saturday morning there was a vehicle fire near the 1100 block of Powell Street.

The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) says around 5:02 a.m. it was on the scene of a vehicle fire in the alley near the 1100 block of Powell Street.

(Courtesy: Henderson Fire Deparment)

HFD says the fire was quickly knocked down by its crews, but the hood had to be forced with an extrication tool to fully extinguish the fire due to the hood latch cable burning away.

Fire officials say the scene has since been cleared.