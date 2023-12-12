HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A convicted felon was arrested in Henderson following a search warrant of his hotel room.

A release states authorities from the Henderson Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of S. Green Street where Brandon Morgan was taken into custody.

Authorities state over 50 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a .380 handgun and U.S. currency were seized.

Morgan was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center for two indictment warrants for trafficking methamphetamine, a parole warrant, trafficking methamphetamine over two grams, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking fentanyl.

“The Henderson Joint Task Force and the Kentucky State Police will continue working to make our community safer by holding accountable those responsible for bringing dangerous drugs into our community,” officials state.