HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Friday afternoon, students and staff were ordered to stay inside several schools in Henderson County.

According to the school district, East Heights Elementary School, North Middle School and Henderson County High School were all put on a lockdown by the Henderson Police Department. Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

School officials say the lockdowns were put in place after a “situation” happened in the surrounding neighborhood, which did not involve the schools.

A Henderson Police Department sergeant says a person living in the area was making “vague threats” to the public, but not to the schools. We’re told they are in police custody.

Dispatch officials tell us local law enforcement officers are investigating the incident.

