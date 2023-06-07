HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — One person was arrested Wednesday evening after a person was shot in a residential Henderson neighborhood.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Henderson Police Department officers responded to the 1600 block of Powell Street for the incident.

Officers say they arrested the suspect, who has not yet been identified by police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained during the shooting, according to police.

The Henderson Police Department is expected to release more details once available.