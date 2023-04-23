HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night marked the return of the annual Special Needs Prom in Henderson.

The free event was hosted by the Brain Injury Adventure Camp, a non-profit group in Robards. The group seeks to bring outdoor adventure opportunities to those suffering from traumatic brain injuries.

Its founder says that after the pandemic postponed the event the past two years, it’s great to see the turnout and those attending enjoying themselves.

“We forget about the people with special needs and their need to be special,” says Director Tim Johns. “And be as normal as the rest of us, enjoy a prom and just have a great time.”

This year’s prom theme was Candyland and is the 8th Special Needs Prom the organization has put on for the community.