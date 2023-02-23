HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson officials say they are giving residents two opportunities to have their items picked up during Spring Cleanup this year. The city has planned the event in two phases starting March 27 and April 24.

The city will be divided into two different pickup time frames. Officials say homes south of Second Street should have their items out for pickup no later than 7 a.m. on Monday, March 27.

On the contrary, homes north of Second Street should have their items out for pickup no later than 7 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

“Each area will require several days for collection, so please be patient if you don’t see the debris removed right away,” say city officials. “There is no need to call the Public Works Department to request pickup; crews will be canvassing the entire city.”

Tree limbs, broken furniture and other large items that you would normally take to the landfill will be picked up during each phase, according to officials. Items that cannot be picked up include tires, batteries, oil, paint, air conditioners and refrigerators.

Here are the guidelines outlined by city officials:

You are allowed one small pickup truck-size load of general household debris (typically such things as broken furniture, mattresses, etc.) and one small pickup truck-size load of yard debris, such as brush and limbs.

Please do not mix junk with vegetative debris. The different types of materials will be ultimately deposited in different locations. If they are mixed, the city will be forced to send it all to the landfill, which costs taxpayers a lot more.

You should place your debris on the ground (not on a trailer) in the general area of your weekly trash collection, but please keep it away from fences, buildings, poles, fire hydrants and other structures so equipment can pick it up without obstacles. Larger piles can also be placed at curbside on your street if your weekly trash collection is on an alley.

available by either Monday, March 27, (if you live south of Second Street) or Monday, April 24 (if you live north of Second Street) and be patient while crews work their way to your area. If you miss the Monday morning deadline or if you have more than a small pickup truck-size load, you can call Public Works to request pickup, but a cost will be associated with that special pickup. If you need to schedule that type of pickup, call Public Works at 270-831-1224. You can also call that number with questions.

Also at a cost, you can always dispose of items yourself. The landfill hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The annual event is only for residential users and not for vacant property, commercial use or

construction/demolition projects.