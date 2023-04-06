HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials with Henderson County Solid Waste Management announced the remaining dates for their spring cleanup.

County residents will be able to drop off unwanted items at the Baskett Post Office on April 14 and 15 and at the Smith Mills Volunteer Fire Department on April 28 and 29.

Officials tell us that these cleanup events help eliminate household clutter and reduce the risks of another major problem.

“The main reason that we do this is to cut down on the number of illegal dumps in Henderson County, which is a bad problem,” explains coordinator Eric Higgs. “This is just one way that we can do to eliminate some of those illegal dumps.”

He says it also helps elderly people who may not be able to get things loaded up and taken to the landfill. These cleanup events will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Car and truck tires, metals, appliances, furniture and tv monitors are allowed. On the contrary, we’re told paint and hazardous chemicals, tractor tires, trash, storm debris, concrete and commercial debris will not be picked up.