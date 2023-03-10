HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A “genially gruesome classic” will be making its way into the Tri-State soon for four nights only.

The Henderson County School of Fine Arts announced their students will be performing Little Shop of Horrors to round out the end of March and the start of April.

(Courtesy: The Henderson County School of Fine Arts)

“Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and featuring a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman, Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it,” says a spokesperson describing the musical on Broadway.com.

Promoters with the Henderson County High School say the show will “leaf” you in stitches — no laughing gas required.

Little Shop of Horrors will run several nights at the HCHS Auditorium. Catch it March 30 and 31, as well as April 1 at 7 p.m. Students will also be putting on an afternoon performance on April 2 at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be cash-only at the door. Adult tickets are $10, student tickets are $5 and SoFA students get in free.