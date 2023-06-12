HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Downtown Henderson launched The Sunset District on June 3, and officials are giving some details on how it went.

Public Information Officer Holli Blanford states The Sunset District was a success in its first weekend.

“We had folks out and about in downtown Henderson, enjoying the beautiful weather and our perfect sunsets,” she said.

Blanford said there were no arrests or tickets in the District, and while she doesn’t have an exact number to how many individuals participated, the following businesses took part:

Tacoholics

Hometown Roots

Homer’s

Rookies

Rockhouse on the River

On Deck

Henderson Brewery

Boucherie Winery

Blanford commented the city received a few more permit applications and are working to review them. She also said the boundaries for the District will remain the same for now.

“We hope folks will continue to visit our downtown businesses, eat at our local restaurants and make the most of all The Sunset District has to offer,” she said.