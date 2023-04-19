HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Second Annual SummerFest is only weeks away as event organizers continue to prepare for the yearly festival.

The activities begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in downtown Henderson. The event will featured a beer garden, vendor booths, activities for kids and numerous local dining options.

“Although there is no admission fee to attend, the mission of SummerFest is to raise awareness for local charities through entertainment events and bring together the community to support those charities,” organizers say. “Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Audubon Kids Zone.”

SummerFest also features free concert with headlining acts SNAKE OIL, Cynthia Murray & The End Times and Xanderwolf.

Event organizers sat down with Eyewitness News this morning. You can watch their conversation in the video player above.