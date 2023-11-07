HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department has identified a suspect in a shooting on Rankin Avenue.

HPD states officers responded to the 100 block of Rankin Avenue in reference to a disturbance where a female was shot. HPD says the female was shot in the torso multiple times and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Medical staff confirms she is in stable condition.

HPD states the suspect has been identified as Ladreanna Howard, 29, of Henderson where she has an active warrant for 1st Degree Assault and four counts of 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment.

HPD says anyone with information regarding Howard’s whereabouts is asked to call 270-831-1295 or 911.