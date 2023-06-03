HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials and first responders are on scene after an SUV caught on fire and brought traffic to a standstill Saturday afternoon in Henderson.

According to dispatch, crews were called to the area of Barker Road and North Elm Street along the Henderson strip shortly before 3 p.m. The Henderson Police Department posted on social media and said that vehicle fire was “fully engulfed.”

Dispatch officials say one lane of Highway 41 South is closed across from the Columbia Sportswear Employee Store. We’re told no one was hurt in the incident.

We have an Eyewitness News crew on scene to bring you more information.

There has been no word from officials on what might have started the fire.