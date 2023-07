HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Tavola dei Nonna has announced it will reopen Monday at 11 a.m.

On July 9 the restaurant confirmed it relocated to Wolf’s Tavern at 31 North Green Street in Henderson.

A few months ago Italian restaurant Tavola dei Nonna announced it was moving out of the Ramada Inn and into a new place.

A spokesperson for the restaurant posted on social media, “We have been hard at work preparing for the reopening! We hope you are as excited as we are about opening at Wolf’s Tavern!”