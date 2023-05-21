HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Italian restaurant in Henderson announced they are packing up and moving after only nine weeks in business.

Saturday afternoon, Tavola dei Nonna owners shared on social media that they decided to close their restaurant after problems arose with the Ramada Inn, which happens to be the building they are attached to.

“Ramada Inn has not held their end of our agreement and continue to harass us because we will no longer take care of their bills,” says business owners in a social media comment.

Although you’ll no longer be able to eat Tavola dei Nonna on the Henderson strip, the business says they are cooking up new plans at a different location.

According to their Facebook page, the restaurant will open at the former Wolf’s Tavern location on N Green Street within the next few weeks.

“Please be patient – we will be up and running very soon with your favorites once more!” says business owners online. “We appreciate all of your support and patronage and we WILL be back!!!”

We have reached out to the Ramada Inn for comment and are waiting to hear back.