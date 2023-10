HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Humane Society of Henderson County Kentucky (HSHC) has been awarded the “no kill” status by the National Registry and has been given an award to commemorate the time.

HSHC says this has been a long time coming since it has not euthanized for space for over seven years.

A spokesperson for HSHC says, “We will continue to fight to keep this status and be a beacon of light for all of the unwanted and abused animals in our community.”