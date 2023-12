HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As construction work on Section 1 of the Ohio River Crossing continues, demolition work will soon begin on the U.S. 41 overpass bridge at the exit with Highway 351 in Henderson.

Traffic will shift to the new overpass bridge beginning Saturday, December 16. After demolition is complete, crews will begin building the new overpass bridge in its place. Work on this phase of construction is expected to finish by spring of 2025.